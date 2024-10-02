Family of woman who was allegedly shot and killed by husband files lawsuit against Cheektowaga PD and town

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week will mark two years since Keaira Hudson was shot and killed in front of her children in Buffalo.

It's a case that sparked a larger conversation about domestic violence and protections for victims. It now has renewed attention with Hudson's family suing the Cheektowaga Police Department and Town of Cheektowaga accusing them of failing to step in against her alleged abuser and killer — her husband.

It was October 5, 2022, when Hudson was shot in her SUV on the corner of Richlawn and Shawnee Avenue. Her husband Adam Bennefield was arrested one week later and charged with second-degree murder.

Her family told me that the day before her death Bennefield was arrested for allegedly punching and kicking her in their Cheektowaga home but released the same day.

The lawsuit filed by Hudson's mother on Tuesday accuses the Town of Cheektowaga and its police department of failing to properly charge Bennefield and keep him behind bars. The lawsuit says this gave Bennefield the opportunity to kill Hudson the next day.

Hudson's sister, Montaysha Jeter, explained in October of 2022 hours after the shooting that Hudson had been trying to get help.

"She's just been trying to get help. I've been with her going to police stations. She's been texting me sending me videos," said Jeter.

Jeter said her sister was so scared she put on a bullet proof vest before leaving her mother's house in Cheektowaga to take her kids to school.

"He must have been stalking her. My mom said 'Why are you putting that vest on,' she said 'Because mom he's going to kill me you don't understand,'" said Jeter.

The case continues to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"What we have to remember was Keaira was a human being. She was a daughter. She was a Mother," said Catharine Miles-Kania, the CEO of The Family Justice Center working to help victims of domestic violence.

"While people in our Western New York area might not know Keaira, they know Keaira's story, but they also have to know that abuse is happening everywhere. It does not discriminate," said Miles-Kania.

The Family Justice Center provides services including help with legal support, finding a shelter and filing charges.

"It's difficult to reconcile the level of violence we're seeing," said Miles-Kania. "The level of injury. It's also hard to reconcile broken systems that people are navigating."

Ava Thomas knows what it's like to navigate the system. She is a survivor of domestic violence herself.

"I tried to navigate everything on my own. Keep everything a sercret. It nearly cost me my life," said Thomas.

Her abuser eventually went to prison and Thomas is now working at the Family Justice Center hoping to prevent more tragedies like what happened to Keiara.

The day Hudson was killed Jeter told me it was the system that failed their family.

The Town of Cheektowaga Police Department said it can not comment on the litigation.

If you or a loved one have or is currently experiencing domestic violence, help is available:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence:1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233