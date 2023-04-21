Jury finds Cheektowaga woman guilty as accomplice in shooting that killed three-year-old, injured three others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 27-year-old Jonay Robinson of Cheektowaga guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on July 5, 2021, Robinson drove to Donovan Drive in Buffalo with 24-year-old Dequan Richardson and another unknown individual. Richardson and the unidentified accomplice exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots into a crowd that was gathered to watch fireworks. Four people were struck by gunfire and after the shooting, Robinson drove them away from the area.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was hit in the head by a bullet. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9, 2021. Three men were also shot but survived their injuries.

Robinson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6. She continues to be held without bail.

On March 24, Richardson pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 and remains held without bail.