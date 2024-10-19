Josh Allen billboard taken down from Statler Hotel in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While the Bills have been away for the past few weeks, Josh Allen's presence has remained in Buffalo in the form of a billboard on the Statler Hotel. One day before the next home game, it has been taken down.

The poster went up in mid-September and prompted some questions about whether or not the installation was in line with city rules.

“Statler Building owner Douglas Development successfully completed and complied with all required sign permits with the city and all approvals were granted, including a zoning variance," a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said.

QB1 hoped it would inspire others while it was up.

"The contract for the billboard was for a 30-day period between Douglas Development and Gatorade which has recently expired,” said the city spokesperson.

