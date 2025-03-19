'It's an easy fix': Push for Down syndrome to become automatic qualifier for Medicaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families in Western New York are jumping over hurdles to get healthcare.

Most people living with Down syndrome get covered by Medicaid, but it's not an easy process.

"It's like, exhausting," said Emily Mondschein, Executive Director of Gigi's Playhouse, whose son Paul has Down syndrome. "We paid like 40,000 out of pocket on surgeries, then got approved finally for Medicaid, but it was ridiculous."

Emily Mondschein Emily and Paul Mondschein



That's because before you get approved, you have to prove that the applicant has an intellectual ability with an IQ test.

If that applicant is a child, Mondschein says this isn't really possible until they're around three years old. And then again at 7. And then again at 18.

"It's all this red tape and paperwork," said Mondschein.

She says lawmakers in Albany can make the adjustment. She already has the support of Assemblymember Karen McMahon, who represents the 146th district.

"We can't deny these guys the support they need. We need to fix this. It's an easy fix," said Mondschein. "So I hope we find a senator to co-sponsor the bill."

She had success getting the Down Syndrome Awareness Bill passed in 2024.

She hopes this helps the families she serves at Gigi's, which is 100% free and to keep it that way, you can support them by taking part in our Give $7 Campaign, click here.