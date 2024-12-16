'Justice is starting to happen': Governor Hochul signs Down Syndrome Awareness Bill into law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After years of advocacy here in Western New York and a push from lawmakers in Albany, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Down Syndrome Awareness Bill on Friday.

"It feels like justice is starting to happen," said Emily Mondschein, Executive Director of Gigi's Playhouse in Buffalo.

What you need to know:



The bill requires the Department of Health to provide accurate, up-to-date information to doctors to give to parents of children who receive a Down syndrome diagnosis

The goal is to educate families on things like life expectancy, available intervention or treatment options, links to Down syndrome organizations

The bill received bipartisan support

Mondschein says she had a negative experience with her doctor when she was pregnant with her son Paul, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"I see so many expecting women or caregivers coming in and so many of them are just broken by the news they're getting, they're grieving and so sad, and they're being told information that is just in 2024 absurd. So this legislation takes the guesswork out of it," said Mondschein.

GiGi's Playhouse GiGi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center.

Mondschein is the one who approached Assemblymember Karen McMahon about the issue and she ended up sponsoring the bill with co-sponsor Senator Rob Ortt.

"Because people with Down syndrome can lead such full and meaningful lives as we have seen more and more as medicine improves and life spans improve, so it's just really important for people to have the facts," said McMahon.

There's no official date just yet when this will take effect, McMahon expects it to happen in the near future.