Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day: Join WKBW’s Give$7 Campaign for GiGi’s Playhouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March 21st marks World Down Syndrome Day, a time to celebrate, raise awareness, and support individuals with Down syndrome. This year, WKBW is taking action with a special Give$7 campaign running from March 14-21, benefiting GiGi’s Playhouse Buffalo—a life-changing resource for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Located on Kenmore Avenue, GiGi’s Playhouse offers free therapeutic, educational, and research-driven programs to help individuals of all ages thrive. From early learning programs to job training and fitness classes, GiGi’s empowers its participants to reach their full potential.

Your support can make a difference! By donating just $7, you’ll be helping to sustain and expand these incredible, free programs. It’s easy to give—just scan the QR code and contribute to a brighter future for so many in our community.

Throughout the campaign, Taylor Epps will highlight inspiring stories that showcase the impact of GiGi’s Playhouse and the resilience of families navigating life with Down syndrome. These stories will shine a light on the challenges they face, the victories they celebrate, and the importance of inclusion, support, and opportunity.

Join us in making a difference—because every dollar, and every story, matters.

This campaign is a STATION initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local STATION LOCATION area and are tax deductible.

