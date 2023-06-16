Watch Now
Hochul to propose legislation to prevent future tragedies after deadly accident during Lockport Cave tour

WKBW
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will propose legislation to prevent future tragedies after the deadly accident during the Lockport Cave tour.

65-year-old Harshad Shah died when the boat he was on capsized while going through the Lockport cave Monday. Shah lived in Niagara Falls and owned a hotel there for more than 20 years. Officials say rescue crews tried several methods to save his life but he died at the scene.

Following the deadly accident, the 7 News I-Team learned there is no state agency that registers or inspects vessels — boats — in a place like the Lockport Cave.

On Friday, Hochul announced she will propose legislation granting the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversight authority to prevent future tragedies.

"As we mourn the loss of life resulting from the boat crash in the Lockport Caves, my administration is proposing legislation to prevent future tragedies. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has the tools to keep us safe and this legislation will ensure they have the legal authority to use these to keep passengers safe on boats in caves."
- Gov. Hochul

