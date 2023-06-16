Hochul to propose legislation to prevent future tragedies after deadly accident during Lockport Cave tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will propose legislation to prevent future tragedies after the deadly accident during the Lockport Cave tour.

65-year-old Harshad Shah died when the boat he was on capsized while going through the Lockport cave Monday. Shah lived in Niagara Falls and owned a hotel there for more than 20 years. Officials say rescue crews tried several methods to save his life but he died at the scene.

Following the deadly accident, the 7 News I-Team learned there is no state agency that registers or inspects vessels — boats — in a place like the Lockport Cave.

On Friday, Hochul announced she will propose legislation granting the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversight authority to prevent future tragedies.