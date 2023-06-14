Remembering the man who died in the Lockport Cave tour boat accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends and relatives are sharing more about the man who lost his life in the Lockport Cave tour boat accident.

65-year-old Harshad Shah died when the boat capsized while going through the Lockport cave Monday. Shah lived in Niagara Falls and owned a hotel there for more than 20 years. Officials say rescue crews tried several methods to save his life but he died at the scene.

7 News spoke with his daughter off-camera today. She still can't believe what happened and they have a lot of questions about what caused that boat to capsize but for now, they're focusing on their faith and praying every day for 10 days.

Shah's best friend, Balwant Rana, says he was in Florida when he found out Shah died, he was shocked and he came to Niagara Falls to be with Shah's family.

According to Rana, Shah was planning to retire after decades of hard work and recently talked about slowing down and finally taking his family to some local tourist attractions. After living in the area for 23 years, this was the first time he had ever been on the Lockport Cave tour.

Rana said Shah was always working and looking out for his family and friends.