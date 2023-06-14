Questions loom about oversight after deadly boat capsize in Lockport Cave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Tour opened almost 50 years ago.

But the I-Team has learned there is no state agency that registers or inspects vessels — boats — in a place like the Lockport Cave.

Still, there are many questions about regulation and oversight of a company like this.

The New York State Department of State ordinarily would provide different businesses, licenses to operate, including:



barbers or cosmetologists

home inspectors

real estate agents

But when the I-Team spoke with the State Department of State, a spokesperson said, "we don't license or register this kind of business."

They said we should check with the State Department of Transportation.

The State DOT referred us to the Governor's office. A spokesperson released this statement:

"Governor Hochul has directed her administration to assist with the ongoing investigation, and look at all possible ways to prevent future tragedies. Currently, there is no State agency that has jurisdiction over the registration or inspection of vessels in non-public, non-navigable waterways."





The State Department of Motor Vehicles requires boats with motors have that boat registered.

It's unclear if that rule applies to this private business or if this boat had a motor.

Meantime, Lockport Cave and Underground Boat has benefited from a combination of public grants and tax breaks.

The I-Team obtained documents showing the company that runs the tour, got PPP loans in 2020 and 2021. They totaled over $65,000. All of that money was forgiven.

Less than one year ago, the company got a $50,000 grant from the Niagara County IDA. It was said to cover training expenses and marketing, to promote and increase revenue for the business.

There were no specifics provided about the type of training.