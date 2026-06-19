Hailee Steinfeld shares daughter's name in latest issue of Beau Society newsletter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year.

On Friday, in the latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter titled "A letter to my daughter," Hailee shared the baby's name: Harper Haize Allen.

The letter starts with:

"Dearest Harper,

I’m in awe of you."

Later in the letter, Hailee shared the following:

"And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you."

Steinfeld and Allen announced their engagement in November 2024. The pair got married in May 2025. In December 2025, the couple shared their pregnancy announcement. In April, we learned that they welcomed their daughter into the world.

You can read the entire letter below.