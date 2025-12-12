BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting! The announcement was made in Steinfeld's "Beau Society" newsletter on Friday.

The "This is 29!!" issue starts with Steinfeld recalling her 29th birthday (which was on Thursday) and reflecting on the previous year. Then she wrote, "And now, as I step into my 29th year as a softer, stronger version of myself, I want to appreciate some of my favorite moments from this year, both big and small."

Steinfeld then listed 29 moments she loved from the past year. Number 29 was a video that started with Allen kissing her bare belly and continued with the two of them posing for photos, with her showing off her belly and wearing a sweatshirt with "MOTHER" on the front and back.

The video was also shared by Steinfeld and Allen on Instagram with a heart emoji as the caption. Allen commented, "I love you ❤️" on the post.

Steinfeld and Allen announced their engagement in November 2024. The pair got married in May 2025.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen share pregnancy announcement