Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announce their engagement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement in a social media post on Friday.

The pair posted a picture of the proposal with the caption "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️" which indicates Allen popped the question during the Bills bye week.

Allen and Steinfeld have been linked for some time now but the star quarterback made their relationship "Instagram official" in July 2024, posting a photo of the two of them with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The Bills, the NFL and teammates and former teammates congratulated Allen and Steinfeld on social media.

The Bills are back in action on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.