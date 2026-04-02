Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld welcome baby girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Hailee shared the news in her latest Beau Society newsletter on Thursday, saying she and Josh are feeling incredibly grateful and blessed.

"Our baby girl has arrived!!! We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes. Love, Hailee and Josh."

WATCH: Western New York reacts to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's baby announcement

Western New York reacts to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's baby announcement

Steinfeld and Allen announced their engagement in November 2024. The pair got married in May 2025. In December 2025, the couple shared their pregnancy announcement.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen share pregnancy announcement