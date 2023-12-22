Former Erie County Democratic Chairman sentenced for sexually abusing a child

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 63-year-old Gerald Steven Pigeon, also known as Steve Pigeon, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 364 days in jail and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the district attorney's office, on a date between November 2016 and December 2016, Pigeon subjected a child, who was younger than 11 years old to sexual contact at a location in Erie County. The victim was known to Pigeon. He was arraigned on a six-count indictment in the case in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse in November 2023 ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and the victim’s mother and remains in effect until December 2031.

The former Erie County Democratic Chairman also previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to arrange illegal donations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. He was sentenced to four months in prison in connection to that case in July 2022.