Steve Pigeon sentenced to prison on federal conspiracy charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Steve Pigeon was sentenced Wednesday to four months in prison for conspiracy.

Pigeon's sentence is the result of an October 2018 plea agreement where he admitted to conspiring to arrange illegal donations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign.

He will also receive one year of supervised release.

Pigeon faced a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 and three years supervised release.

Judge Richard Arcara did not impose a fine as Pigeon is said to owe a significant amount in back taxes and personal debt.

Pigeon received 13 character letters, including letters from prominent businessmen Tom Golisano and Arnie Rothschild.

Addressing the court, Pigeon spoke briefly saying, "I do accept responsibility for my actions and I'm very sorry for them."

Arcara allowed for a voluntarily surrender at a later time, but Pigeon chose to surrender immediately.

