Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon faces six charges, including rape

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A once powerful political figure in Buffalo is now behind bars after being arraigned on a six-count indictment.

Steve Pigeon, 61, former Erie County Democratic Party chairman, is charged with the following:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Pigeon was charged on an indictment after turning himself into to State Police at the Clarence Barracks Thursday morning and then appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns. He entered the courtroom wearing an orange prison suit and handcuffed.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Pigeon allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2016. The child was known to Pigeon.

"This is rape," Flynn stated. "This isn't child molestation."

Charges carry 25 years to life in prison. Pigeon entered a not guilty plea through his attorney was remanded without bail, a return court date has not been scheduled.

The judge also issued an order of protection for the child and their mother.

Pigeon, a well-known political operative in the region, is also facing other charges in two other cases.

In fall of 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Prior to that, Pigeon pleaded guilty too bribing a judge. He faces sentencing in both cases.

Flynn told reporters that reports of Pigeon claiming these new charges are related to his previous troubles is not true.

"I can tell you that all of that is utter nonsense," declared Flynn.

Flynn said it has "absolutely nothing do do with previous charges."