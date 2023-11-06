Former Erie County Democratic Chairman pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 63-year-old Gerald Steven Pigeon, also known as Steve Pigeon, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree sexual abuse ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin next month.

According to the district attorney's office, on a date between November 2016 and December 2016, Pigeon subjected a child, who was younger than 11 years old to sexual contact at a location in Erie County. The victim was known to Pigeon. He was arraigned on a six-count indictment in the case in December 2021.

Pigeon is scheduled to be sentenced on December 22, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He continues to be released on his own recognizance and a temporary order of protection issued on behalf of the victim remains in effect.

The former Erie County Democratic Chairman previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to arrange illegal donations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. He was sentenced to four months in prison in connection to that case in July 2022.