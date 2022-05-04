Former Buffalo teacher sentenced to 7 years in drug, guns case

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Schools teacher Michael Masecchia was sentenced to seven years following his guilty plea in drug and weapons charges.

Masecchia was arrested in August 2019 and pleaded guilty in December 2020. There were multiple delays of his sentencing due to health concerns.

"I stand here humiliated and embarrassed before my family," Masecchia said in court Wednesday. "Worst thing and hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

Due to health concerns, Masecchia was not taken into custody today and will have to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, investigators seized a variety of weapons, seven homemade explosives, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $28,000 when they raided his home.

In June of 2020, this case took another turn when a DEA agent was indicted for taking bribes related to this case. According tot he indictment, Joseph Bongiovanni accepted bribes from Masecchia to hide his drug dealing from the feds.

Bongiovanni is alleged to have taken a quarter of a million in bribes from Massecchia. Another local businessman was indicted in March of 2021 for also bribing Bongiovanni.

