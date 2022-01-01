Andrew Murphy is a real-time editor at 7 News in Buffalo, N.Y. He joined WKBW in April 2022.

Andrew has been a digital journalist and producer for nearly 20 years.

Andrew is a graduate of SUNY Empire State as well as the Newschool of Radio and Television.

Andrew grew up in the Catskill Mountains and has since had the pleasure of reporting all over the country, including California, Florida, and Rhode Island.

When he isn't bringing you the news, Andrew enjoys cooking, kayaking, spending time with loved ones, and being outside during the nice weather.

Andrew is excited to call Buffalo his new home and loves exploring WNY and all of its scenery and cuisine.

