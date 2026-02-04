BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Home heating has become very expensive for many people around Western New York. Applications for home heating help, also known as HEAP, are still open. New York State and Erie County expect money to be available until April.

National Fuel announced its forecast for residential heating bills for the 2025–26 winter season and it is projecting a 16% increase compared to last year. For the five-month heating season from November 2025 through March 2026, the average residential customer can expect to pay about $677, or $135 per month, up from $585 last winter.

So how can you mitigate some of that cost? How can you do so on a budget? I went to Dibble True Value, on Buffalo's West Side, to find out what options are available.

WATCH: Easy ways to save on home heating in Buffalo on a budget

'Find those drafts': Easy ways to save on home heating in Buffalo on a budget

Jason Harding, the store manager, says to stop drafts, you should use:



Door bottoms

Vinyl foam

Window plastic to tape over windows

Heat shrink film

I wanted to see how much it would cost to buy these four items.

WATCH: Shopping for these home heating hacks on a budget



Harding says it's important to locate and stop outside air from coming into your home. He says the air movement will save you money over time.