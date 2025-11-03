Utility companies encouraging customers to reach out for assistance in the wake of HEAP delays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While much of the focus has been on the impact on SNAP benefits, the ongoing government shutdown is also affecting a program that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers rely on to help heat their homes.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, has had its application process delayed until further notice due to the ongoing shutdown and lack of federal funding.

In 2024, 1.8 million households in New York State used HEAP to help with heating and utility costs totaling close to $400 million.

That's why Western New York utility companies are reminding customers that there is other help available.

NYSEG offers the Energy Assistance Program, or EAP.

Normally, customers would be auto-enrolled in EAP when they file their HEAP application, but because of the delays, NYSEG is encouraging customers to contact the company to manually enroll.

"This is an opportunity for customers to get their bills lowered, even if it's a little bit, every little bit we know helps, but unfortunately because of what's happening with the federal government, it's going to be more challenging for some low income customers and vulnerable customers that's why we want to get that message out there that help is still help available," said, Michael Baggerman, NYSEG Communications Manager.

To check eligibility and secure EAP enrollment, NYSEG customers can call 1-800-572-1111 or visit the company's website at nyseg.com/helpwithbill for more information.

National Fuel also assists customers in times of need with the Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund, which offers $300 grants based on eligibility and availability.

The Neighbor for Neighbor Fund is administered by The Salvation Army and sponsored by The Salvation Army, the Chautauqua County Office for the Aging, Catholic Charities, and National Fuel.

For more information on National Fuel's Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund, contact:

The Salvation Army

716-888-6230

716-888-6234

Catholic Charities

716-856-4494

In Chautauqua County, eligible families or individuals should contact the following:

The Salvation Army 716-664-4108

Chautauqua County Office for the Aging 716-753-4471 if age 60 or over