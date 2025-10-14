National Fuel forecasts an increase in winter heating bills; here is how much you can expect to pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a National Fuel customer, you can expect to pay more to stay warm this winter.

National Fuel announced its forecast for residential heating bills for the 2025–26 winter season and it is projecting a 16% increase compared to last year. For the five-month heating season from November 2025 through March 2026, the average residential customer can expect to pay about $677, or $135 per month, up from $585 last winter.

According to National Fuel, the projected increase is driven by a return to seasonally normal temperatures, modest delivery and supply rate adjustments, and a predicted weak La Niña, which typically brings colder, snowier conditions to Western New York.

“A more traditional Western New York winter, which would bring colder temperatures compared to last year, will naturally drive higher usage. Combined with rate adjustments, we anticipate an increase in bills. Our storage will be nearly full at 98% by the end of October so National Fuel customers can rest assured that there will be plenty of natural gas to meet winter needs.” - Karen L. Merkel, spokesperson for National Fuel

National Fuel said customers in need of assistance managing their bill should call 1-800-365-3234 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also visit National Fuel's website here to find information on the following programs:



Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) – Opening Nov. 3 provided final budget approval, this federally-funded program provides significant help with energy bills with grants ranging from $400 - $496 for basic and an additional $400 each for one emergency grant as of Jan. 2, 2026. Based on the last four weeks of household income, a family of four earning $6,680/month or less may qualify. Income eligibility can be easily found at www.heaphelps.com

NYS Energy Affordability Program (Statewide Low-Income Program) – Provides monthly bill discounts on gas delivery charges and is based on the amount of current HEAP grant received ($30.36 per month is the maximum benefit). These discounts are subject to change. Updates to discount amounts will go into effect as of Dec. 1, 2025.

Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund – $300 grants help customers meet basic energy needs with any of the following situations: disabled, have a certified medical emergency, at least 55 years old, recently unemployed or a veteran.

Special Protections – Safeguards exist for customers who live in households where all residents are 62 years or older, 18 years or younger, blind or permanently disabled.

Deferred Payment Plans – Special arrangements can be made for a repayment plan based on individual financial circumstances.

Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) – Provides rebates for installing high-efficiency appliances in your home. Rebates have been significantly increased and available through Dec. 31, 2025 only.

Sealed – In partnership with National Fuel, covers the upfront costs for upgrades that improve home energy efficiency through weatherization, climate control and more.

HomeServe – A leading provider of home repair solutions that combines a new HVAC system, installation and ongoing cost efficiency, plus service and maintenance—in one convenient program. The goal is to provide homeowners with the tools to help them protect against the expense, worry and inconvenience of heating and cooling system emergencies.

In addition to the bill assistance programs, National Fuel said customers can also take proactive steps to reduce energy use, which include:

