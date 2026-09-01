Fifth measles case confirmed in Allegany County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allegany County Department of Health confirmed a fifth case of the measles on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to five.

The latest confirmation involved a resident of the Town of New Hudson, and the health department said it is linked to the original positive case.

Allegany County confirmed the original three cases in mid-August, saying there were an additional 14 "presumed positive" cases.

This news follows yet another confirmation Monday in Chautauqua County, the first there in more than 30 years.

In June, Erie County reported two positive cases of the measles.