Chautauqua County Health Department confirms first measles case in the county in over 30 years

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department has reported its first lab-confirmed measles case in the county in over 30 years.

The health department said it is working with the individual and appropriate healthcare partners to identify people who may have been exposed and provide guidance to those who may be at risk.

In addition, the CCHD said it will continue working with the community to provide access to vaccination, education, and treatment recommendations when necessary.

"Residents are reminded that measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air," the health department said in a release. "Individuals who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department for guidance. If you develop symptoms that may be consistent with measles, call your health care provider before going to a medical office, urgent care or emergency department."

The health department said it strongly encourages residents to make sure they are up to date on the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine. Residents who are unsure of their vaccination status, do not have insurance, or are having difficulty accessing vaccination can contact CCHD at (716) 753-4491.

You can monitor HealthyCHQ.com for updates.

Across Western New York, measles cases have also been confirmed in Erie and Allegany counties.