Erie County Department of Health announces a second confirmed case of measles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has announced that a second resident has tested positive for measles.

This follows an announcement from the ECDOH on June 4, in which it said that a resident had tested positive for measles after recently traveling to a country where measles cases are endemic. According to the ECDOH, that was the first confirmed measles case in Erie County since 2018. You can find more information on that case here.

The ECDOH said the individual from the second confirmed case has not reported travel outside of Erie County, but "an initial case investigation has not found any connection between these two cases."

According to the ECDOH, the individual visited two locations in Erie County during their infectious period, potentially exposing others to measles on June 4, 2026, and June 6, 2026.



1021 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212 on June 4, 2026 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[This building includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, Broadway Pediatrics, U.S. Postal Service Broadway Buffalo, UBMD Internal Medicine, Chy’s Kitchen and Catering, and the Care Management Coalition of WNY (including employees of and visitors to EPIC – Every Person Influences Children; Mental Health Advocates of WNY; Buffalo Urban League – Project Hope; Beyond Support Network; Parent Network of WNY; Project Play WNY; Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS); Center for Self Advocacy; NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities).]

[This building includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, Broadway Pediatrics, U.S. Postal Service Broadway Buffalo, UBMD Internal Medicine, Chy’s Kitchen and Catering, and the Care Management Coalition of WNY (including employees of and visitors to EPIC – Every Person Influences Children; Mental Health Advocates of WNY; Buffalo Urban League – Project Hope; Beyond Support Network; Parent Network of WNY; Project Play WNY; Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS); Center for Self Advocacy; NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities).] Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital), 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on June 6, 2026 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The ECDOH said the dates and times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and two hours after the individual left the area, as the measles virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours. It said it is working with the locations to identify potentially exposed people, notify them of their exposure, and help them determine their vaccination status and level of risk.

"This public notification is intended to inform people who ECDOH is not able to identify of their exposure, and their need to monitor for symptoms for 21 days past their exposure," a release says.

The ECDOH said individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if:



Born before 1957, or

Received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or

Have had measles disease, or

Have a lab test confirming immunity

The ECDOH said all individuals who were exposed to measles, particularly those without immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms and provided the following information:

