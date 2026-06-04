ECDOH: Erie County resident tests positive for measles, first confirmed measles case in the county since 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has announced that a county resident has tested positive for measles.

"This individual had recently traveled to a country where measles cases are endemic – which means the infection has spread continuously in that population for a year or more," the Department of Health said in a release.

According to the ECDOH, this is the first confirmed measles case in Erie County since 2018, when another travel-linked case was reported.

The Department of Health said the individual visited multiple locations in Erie County during their infectious period, potentially exposing others to measles on May 24, 2026, and May 28, 2026.



Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital) , 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on May 24, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

1021 Broadway , Buffalo, NY 14212 on May 28, 2026 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. — This building includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, Broadway Pediatrics, U.S. Postal Service Broadway Buffalo, UBMD Internal Medicine, Chy’s Kitchen and Catering, and the Care Management Coalition of WNY (including employees of and visitors to EPIC – Every Person Influences Children; Mental Health Advocates of WNY; Buffalo Urban League – Project Hope; Beyond Support Network; Parent Network of WNY; Project Play WNY; Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS); Center for Self Advocacy; NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities).

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital), 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 on May 28, 2026 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to ECDOH, the dates and times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and two hours after the individual left the area, as the measles virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

The ECDOH said individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if:



Born before 1957, or

Received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or

Have had measles disease, or

Have a lab test confirming immunity

The Department of Health said individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles and provided the following guidance:

"Post-exposure treatment for measles is recommended for people who do not have proof of immunity: MMR vaccine can be given to eligible exposed individuals within 72 hours of exposure OR immune globulin can be administered within 6 days of exposure. In this situation, the window of time where an MMR vaccine or immune globulin would be effective to prevent illness has passed.



All individuals who were exposed to measles, particularly those without immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms.



Symptoms include a fever, cough, pink and watery eyes or runny nose followed by appearance of a rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure.



ECDOH advises individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness."

You can find more on the ECDOH website here.