Family of boy attacked at McKinley High School files lawsuit against Buffalo Public School District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of McKinley High School student Sirgio Jeter has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Public School District and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Jeter was stabbed multiple times during an attack at McKinley High School on February 9.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, says in part that the district and the former superintendent:

"neglected their duty to provide a safe and secure environment, in that their agents, servants and/or employees were negligent in failing to supervise students; in hiring and training of faculty, staff and administration; failing to secure the school grounds; failing to suspend, properly discipline and counsel students who have committed violent acts; ignoring threatening behavior from students; ignoring credible complaints made by parents, school teachers and representatives from the Buffalo Teachers' Federation; allowing bullying, fighting and violent behavior from students to escalate; negligently investigating incidents of student violence; failing to maintain a disciplined, safe and organized school climate; and negligently allowing a culture of violence to develop within the schools. This negligence resulted in needless suffering, and significant multiple critical injuries to Infant-Plaintiff, S.J."

John Elmore, the attorney representing Jeter told 7 News in February that Jeter's cousin received social media threats about a fight after school on February 9 and went to the principal's office to discuss it that day, 26 minutes before the attack.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced a 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the stabbing of Jeter and a second 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a security guard during the attack. The security guard, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg during. He was treated and released from the hospital and police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. He did not seek treatment until a day later for a minor grazing wound.

7 News has reached out to the district for comment, the following statement was provided: