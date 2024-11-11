Family and friends remember Mackenzie Michalski as investigation into her death continues in Hungary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends and family both at home and abroad are remembering the life of Fredonia native Mackenzie Michalski as the investigation into her death continues in Hungary.

Michalski, a 31-year-old nurse practitioner, was killed while on vacation in Budapest last week.

A 37-year-old Irish Citizen has been arrested and is being detained after admitting to killing Michalski in his rented apartment in Budapest. The suspect then led authorities to where he hid her body outside of a Hungarian village about two hours southwest of Budapest.

A statement was released on behalf of Michalski's loved ones last week which said in part: "Kenzie will forever be remembered as a beautiful and compassionate young woman who dedicated herself to caring for others and making the world a better place." 'Beautiful and compassionate': Family and friends remember Western New York native killed in Hungary

Mourners gathered in Fredonia and Budapest on Saturday to honor and remember Michalski.

"Sometimes people just need to be in the presence of other people that are grieving to be given permission to feel their feelings," said Melissa Pietrkiewicz, a friend of Michalski's parents, who organized the vigil at Barker Commons in Fredonia. 'Celebrate her and remember her': Candlelight vigil held for Fredonia native killed in Hungary

Jim Michalski, Mackenzie's father, told the Associated Press at a candlelight vigil on Saturday in Budapest that he was still overcome with emotion adding, "I'm still trying to wrap my arms around what happened...I don't know that I ever will."

Bela Szandelszky/AP Photos showing Mackenzie Michalski, an 31-year-old American tourist who was murdered while on vacation, hang at a candlelight vigil in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Bela Szandelszky/AP Friends hold candles while remembering Mackenzie Michalski, an 31-year-old American tourist who was murdered while on vacation, during a candlelight vigil in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

According to the Associated Press, Michalski's parents had traveled to Budapest shortly after she was reported missing, but while en route, they learned that their daughter had been killed.

Police used surveillance cameras to identify the suspect who authorities said met Michalski in a nightclub.

According to multiple reports in Hungary, a Budapest court has ordered the suspect to remain in custody as the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe was established to support the Michalski family, which you can find online here.