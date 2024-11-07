Reports: Fredonia native traveling in Hungary found dead, man arrested for murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The search for a Western New York native missing in Europe has reportedly come to a tragic end.

Days after Mackenzie Michalski went missing while traveling in Hungary, law enforcement and local media in Budapest are reporting she was found dead and a man has been arrested for her murder.

According to law enforcement in Budapest, the man accused of her murder is a citizen of Ireland. They say he confessed to the crime and led police to where the body was hidden.

Police will hold a press conference on Saturday and more details will be released.

Michalski was a Fredonia native but moved to Portland, Oregon. She was supposed to catch a flight back home from Europe on Tuesday, but her family said she never got on that plane.

I spoke with Michalski's friend, Gretchen Tower, who was traveling around Europe with Michalski and was one of the last people to see her earlier this week. Budapest, Hungary was the last stop of a birthday trip through Europe for the two of them.

Tower described the whole situation as a "nightmare."

"We had a great three days in Hungary. Exploring, eating, walking the city," Tower said.

But on Monday, it was time for the friends and former co-workers at Buffalo General to wrap up their adventure and they went their separate ways.

"She walked me downstairs out of the Airbnb, we hugged goodbye, we said our I love yous, I went to the airport," said Tower.

Tower was on her way to Italy to visit some other friends and Michalski stayed behind for one more night in Budapest before a scheduled flight the next day. The two traded text messages late Monday night.

"She was at a bar in the Jewish ruin district having a glass of wine, looked like she was having dinner," said Tower.

'It's a nightmare': Search continues for Western New York native missing in Europe

Tower said she responded to a message from Michalski at around 12:45 Tuesday morning. That was the last time they communicated.

She didn't respond but Tower said there was no urgency or distress. That changed later Tuesday morning when Tower received messages from Airbnb that Michalski hadn't checked out of the place they had shared in Budapest.

"I started to worry and I messaged and said 'This is completely uncharacteristic of her, she would never do this, I don't know what's going on," Tower said.

Later Tuesday, still without any communication, Tower called the U.S. Embassy to report Michalski missing.

"She was kind, loving, bright, articulate, responsible. Something has happened to her. She would never, ever, ever, ever...not...just disappear," said Tower. "I can't even put words to it. I'm terrified that she's not with us anymore or abducted into a human trafficking ring."

Tower told me that Michalski's family and her boyfriend were planning on traveling to Hungary to help look for her.

News of Michalski's disappearance made its way to elected leaders here in Western New York and they had said they were reaching out to see what they could do.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that the State Department was aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Hungary and said the following:

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we make every effort to keep lines of communication open with families. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families. Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment at this time."

A GoFundMe was established to support the search which you can find here.

On Wednesday night, we also spoke to two of Michalski's friends — Brooke Adams and Mary Eustace — who were hoping to help spread the word about what lengths were being taken to find the Western New York Native.

You can watch our previous report below.