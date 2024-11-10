'Offering peace, love and comfort': Candlelight vigil held in Fredonia for Mackenzie Michalski

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends near and far came to show support for Mackenzie “Kenzie” Michalski and her family.

The Fredonia community held a candlelight vigil Saturday night, at Barker Commons, after her life was cut short.

“Offering peace, love and comfort and extending that to one another,” Rev. Joanne Copley-Nigro shared with me.

Reverend Joanne Copley-Nigro, a friend of Kenzie’s parents, blessed the vigil.

Also, a friend of Kenzie’s parents, Melissa Pietrkiewicz, organized it within a day.

Kenzie grew up in Fredonia and graduated from Fredonia High School.

While she hasn’t lived in Western New York for about three years now, Pietrkiewicz hoped the community continues to remember the hometown girl as the compassionate person everyone describes her as.

“She was funny, and she was empathetic, and she cared very deeply for people which is difficult to do in the world that we live in today,” she said. “One of the things that stood out to me was that she appreciated the present. I think that gets lost on us a lot nowadays and that is such a beautiful piece of her personality.”

A social worker herself, Pietrkiewicz, organized counseling experts to be available at the vigil for those who are struggling with this loss.

“Sometimes people need to be in the presence of other people who are grieving to be given permission to share their feelings. There are resources on the table over there that people can feel free to grab and take with them so that, if a week from now, or on Thanksgiving or Christmas or Mackenzie’s birthday or something comes up, and then that grief strikes, that information is there for them,” she explained.

“It’s amazing to see that no matter where we are in this world, we all feel the same emotions so when we get together as a community, no matter where we are, whether it be Erie County, Niagara County, Chautauqua County, it demonstrates the importance of small communities. It demonstrates the importance of a community coming together,” Rev. Joanne Copley-Nigro added.

It is a nightmare that, unfortunately, her family cannot wake up from, but the community hopes it brings solace to her family and to those who loved her, that the community is right behind her family.

“It’s the power of the heart. This is where people get together to not only celebrate but also mourn,” Village of Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said. “She has not lived here in a couple of years, but she just knows so many people in the community and so many people in her family. That’s what this is all about.”

Mayor Ferguson shared that his daughter was friends with Kenzie while they were at Fredonia High School.

“My hope is to do right by her and do right by her family tonight to just be in the moment together, to celebrate her and remember her,” Pietrkiewicz said.