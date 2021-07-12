Watch
Evidence recovered possibly linked to Donovan Drive shooting that led to death of three-year-old boy

Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 19:10:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two people identified as "persons of interest" in the Donovan Drive shooting last week that led to the death of a three-year-old boy and injured three others appeared in court Monday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Dequan I. Richardson, 22, and Jonay Robinson, 25, were arraigned Thursday in Cheektowaga on separate charges following the investigation into the shooting.

Appearing in court Monday, authorities said bullet casings recovered from the home of the persons of interest appeared to match the casings found at the scene of the Donovan Drive shooting.

Richardson and Robinson face drug and gun charges but have not been charged in connection with the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been setup for the family of three-year-old Shaquelle "Quelle" Walker Jr. and over $6,000 has been raised as of Monday evening.

