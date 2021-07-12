Go Fund Me established for three-year-old shot and killed in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Go Fund Me has been established for the Buffalo toddler shot and killed last week.

Three-year-old Shaquelle "Quelle" Walker Jr. was among four people shot on Donovan Drive in Buffalo on July 5.

The money raised will go toward funeral expenses.

Two people, 22-year-old Dequan Richardson and 25-year-old Jonay Robinson of Cheektowaga, were arraigned last week on separate drug and gun charges but are considered "persons of interest" in connection with the shooting, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

