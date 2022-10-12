Eden police announce arrest after objects thrown through window on Hillbrook Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eden police announced the arrest of a Buffalo man in connection to three incidents of objects being thrown through windows on Hillbrook Drive.

Police said 40-year-old Adam Jones was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief in connection to two incidents, one on March 6 and the other on August 15, when objects were thrown through a window of a Hillbrook Drive home.

According to police, Jones also faces an additional third-degree criminal mischief charge and a second-degree placing a false bomb or hazardous substance charge in connection to a third incident that occurred on March 28. A "simulated explosive device" was thrown through a window at Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home.

Jones appeared in court Tuesday before Judge Melissa Zittel who recused herself from the case. He will be arraigned when the case is transferred to an alternate court. He was released pending further proceedings.