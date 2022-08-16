Eden police release video of person throwing object through window of another home on Hillbrook Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may remember back in March police said what appeared to be a "simulated explosive device" was thrown through the window of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's house. She and her family were asleep inside. Since then, police say two other homes have been hit numerous times. Most recently on August 15.

Video from the victim's home security cameras shows a person walking onto the front porch of a home. Police Chief Gregory Savage explains, "... he has these objects in his pocket and throws one at the window. It doesn't sound like the window breaks so he pulls another one out and he throws that one and at that time clearly the window shatters and he makes his escape by running through the yards across the street. We're assuming to a vehicle that may have been waiting for him over there or parked over there."

This is now one of seven instances where a home was vandalized on this usually quiet suburban street. Police say this is the fifth time this house has been hit.

This latest act of vandalism happened right next door to Hartman's home. In March police say someone threw a "simulated explosive device" through a front window while she and her family were sleeping. According to Hartman, multiple threats were written on the device referencing her race for County Clerk. She went on to win the Democratic primary three months later.

The police chief tells 7 News there has been, "an ongoing neighbor dispute on Hillbrook now for over a year. He says, "there are going to be consequences. we've had seven instances now of criminal mischief targeting three different houses mainly in the middle of the night."

The Chief is urging anyone with information to call the Town of Eden police at 716-992-9211.