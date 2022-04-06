Eden police: 'simulated explosive device' thrown through town supervisor's window

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Eden police said Wednesday a "simulated explosive device" was thrown through a window at Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman's home on Hillbrook Drive on March 28.

Police said video surveillance captured images of the suspect arriving on foot and throwing the object at the house around 3 a.m. There was allegedly writing on the device that made reference to Hartman's political campaign.

In a news conference on April 1, Hartman called the incident "an act of violence against my family and me." Her campaign's press release on the incident called it a "domestic terrorist attack."

In a release Wednesday, Eden police also detailed a series of acts of criminal mischief that have occurred on Hillbrook Drive that are under investigation.

You can find details of the acts of criminal mischief below:

August 3, 2021

A subject came to the home of a Hillbrook Drive resident. He came to deliver a message that the resident had disrespected someone on the street and needed to apologize to them. He stated if the apology was forthcoming then all would be forgotten. The resident denied any knowledge of the incident and the subject left without further incident. The subject arrived and left in silver sedan.

Police said the subject was identified as a 52-year-old Cheektowaga resident with a lengthy criminal record. When interviewed the subject denied being the person who went to the Hillbrook Drive residence.

October 12, 2021

At 4:45 AM an object was thrown through the front door of a Hillbrook Drive residence. Video surveillance showed the suspect arriving in a small dark colored SUV. He exits the vehicle and is seen throwing the object at the house.

October 23, 2021

At 3:38 AM the resident who received the visit and warning had an object thrown through the front window of his house. The same resident had three more objects thrown at his house over the next several months with the last one occurring on March 6.

On October 29, 2021 a post on the department's Facebook page said police were looking to identify an individual for questioning "in an ongoing criminal investigation."

Police ask anyone with information on any of the incidents to call (716) 992-9211.