Eden town supervisor Melissa Hartman claims 'partial pipe bomb' was thrown into her home, police investigating

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman says she was threatened early Monday morning over her candidacy for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman says around 3 a.m. on March 28, someone threw a "partial pipe bomb" into her family's home while they were sleeping. According to Hartman, multiple threats were written on the object, including a message that said "the next pipe bomb would be live" if Hartman didn't drop out of the race for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman is the endorsed Democratic candidate for Erie County Clerk.

7 News has reached out to the Eden Police Department for more information. The department could only confirm that they were investigating an incident at Hartman's home.

In a news conference on Friday afternoon, Hartman called the incident "an act of violence against my family and me." Her campaign's press release on the incident calls it a "domestic terrorist attack."

Hartman says the object was thrown through a front window of her home. She says she checked with the Eden Police Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie County District Attorney's Office before releasing information on the incident. Hartman added she had a security detail since the incident.

Law enforcement has not released any details to 7 News on the investigation, and there are no reports of any arrests as of Friday afternoon.