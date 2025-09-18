'Early next week': Buffalo State leaders answer questions about lack of hot water on campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frustrations have reached a boiling point for students at Buffalo State who've been without hot water for about two weeks.

"The fact that we're paying anywhere from $4,000-6,000 and not having hot water is insane," said Kimberly Griffin, a junior.

School officials say it's an aging infrastructure problem that got worse as they tried to fix it. The outage affects approximately 655 students at Moore Complex and the Towers.

The alternative option is for students to use a nearby vacant dorm or trailers set up outside, which they feel presents safety issues.

Dozens of students came to a meeting with Interim President Bonita Durand and her staff to ask their questions and express concerns.

"It feels good to know that the staff is in fact willing to hear us and to hear our complaints and concerns," said Max Wollen, a freshman.

I wrote out those questions and the responses below.

Q: When will hot water be back?

A: "We're expecting to have hot water back to you all by early next week," said Dr. Bonita Durand, Interim President at Buffalo State.

Q: Will students be compensated for the inconvenience?

A: "I am looking to provide compensation of some kind, but I don't know I can't say what that looks like," said Dr. Durand.

Taylor Epps Nike Metcalf and Max Wollen at the meeting

Q: Will there be more cleaning and policing around the alternative showers?

A: I have asked my custodial staff to work overtime, what we're doing is not enough," said Durand.

She also mentioned campus police will be upping patrols after students raised concerns about non-students using the showers.

Q: What if this happens again?

A: "We have much more mitigation already planned, so we'll be better prepared in the future if we have to address something similar," said Durand.

Q: Can students be informed and updated on the progress?

A: "[We have] a website. We'll do an update every day, even if the update says there is no additional information. That is one of the things students were most concerned about: not getting regular, consistent updates," said Durand.

That website can be found here, school officials say it'll be updated daily.