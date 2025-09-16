'It's not safe': Hundreds of Buffalo State students still without hot water after 12 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday marks 12 days without hot water for approximately 655 Buffalo State students.

Since September 4, this issue has impacted students in Moore Complex and Towers. The school put two trailers with showers near those buildings.

A spokesperson for the university said work was done last week to reduce the number impacted, but it's still not completely fixed.

"I'm not happy," said senior Janiah Lawrence. "It's not safe. We're on an open campus where people can walk from literally any direction on campus to take a shower. So imagine all the homeless people who walk on campus at night, and we don't even know it."

The university also opened Perry Hall for hot showers for three hours in the morning and five hours at night.

I asked a representative when this hot water would be restored. He said, "I am not able to provide an estimate."

Here is the university's updated statement on Tuesday:

"A repair completed on Wednesday restored hot water to many buildings on campus, reducing the number of impacted residents to 655. Repairs are continuing on the underground steam infrastructure to restore hot water to all campus buildings.

As a temporary measure for impacted residents, Perry Hall has been made available for hot showers, as well as shower trailers. Water in the remaining impacted buildings is still safe to use. As repairs continue, we are listening to residents' concerns and working to accommodate those requests."

I also emailed a SUNY representative who referred me back to Buffalo State.