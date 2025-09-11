BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of Wednesday night, approximately 655 residents on Buffalo State's campus remain without hot water.

A campus representative said a leak began to impact portions of campus last Thursday. It left hundreds without hot water in their dorms and in certain dining halls, but work was done on Wednesday to reduce that number.

WATCH: More than 600 Buffalo State students have been without hot water for a week

"They never gave us a timeline," said sophomore Isabella Ferguson, who has been frustrated with the situation. "Showering is an experience in itself, because it's just so cold."

The university set up a couple of shower trailers for students to use outside.

WKBW Shower trailers at Buffalo State

"It's not too bad, but it's the whole thing of going outside compared to having it in your building," said freshman Kristian Hagelstein.

WKBW Student walks into shower trailer at Buffalo State

"They're not secure, and God knows if they're clean or being cleaned," said Ferguson, who said it has become unsanitary to wash her hands and clothes in cold water.

WKBW Shower trailer at Buffalo State

Both students said on-campus dining has been an issue. Ferguson said at first the campus provided sandwiches, and then catering to students.

A Buffalo State rep sent the following statement on Wednesday night:

"A repair expected to be completed this evening will restore hot water to many buildings on campus, reducing the number of impacted residents to 655. Repairs are continuing on the underground steam infrastructure to restore hot water to all campus buildings. As a temporary measure, shower trailers have been made available to the impacted residents. Water in the remaining impacted buildings remains safe to use. As repairs continue, we are listening to residents' concerns and working to accommodate those requests."