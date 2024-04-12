Diocese of Buffalo Catholic Schools Superintendent to resign at end of the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Diocese of Buffalo Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Timothy Uhl is set to resign, a diocese spokesperson confirmed to 7 News.

According to the diocese, Uhl announced his resignation effective at the end of the current academic year, Friday, June 28, 2024.

"We extend our gratitude to Dr. Uhl for his service and work on behalf of Catholic education within our Diocese as well as our best wishes for success in his future endeavors," the diocese said.

Uhl's resignation comes as Ted Luckett, principal of St. Gregory the Great School, and Kathryn McIntyre, principal of St. Amelia School, have also announced their resignations.

The diocese continues to face uncertainty after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 and Western New York’s Catholic school population has dwindled over the last several decades.

In February, the diocese announced plans to shut down St. Andrew’s Country Day School in the Town of Tonawanda at the end of the school year.

READ MORE: 'Beyond livid and heartbroken': Diocese of Buffalo to close St. Andrew’s Church & St. Andrew’s Day School

In March, 7 News told you about an organization separate from the diocese that is working to figure out how it can help sustain Catholic education into the future.

WATCH: ‘We just can't close the school’: A new effort to save Catholic elementary schools

‘We just can't close the school’: A new effort to save Catholic elementary schools

7 News previously reported that the bankrupt diocese could attempt to sell at least two dozen properties as it faces nearly 900 child sex abuse claims, according to court documents filed in federal court.

WATCH: Two dozen Buffalo Diocese properties could be listed for sale

Two dozen Buffalo Diocese properties could be listed for sale

On Thursday, 7 News told you about how some in Buffalo's Catholic Community are calling on the Vatican to force Bishop Michael Fisher to resign.

WATCH: 'I came here to be their shepherd': A call to remove Buffalo's Bishop Michael Fisher