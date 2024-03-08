‘We just can't close the school’: A new effort to save Catholic elementary schools

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Western New York’s Catholic school population has dwindled over the past several decades.

The Diocese of Buffalo no longer supports the schools and parishes with elementary schools struggling financially, but an organization that is separate from the diocese is working to figure out how it can help sustain Catholic education into the future.

“Somebody needs to take care of the children. We need Catholic education,” a woman stated in an advertisement.

WKBW Campaign for Catholic Children's Learning Corporation (CCLC).

Voices of those who support faith-based education in our community are part of this campaign launched by the Catholic Children's Learning Corporation (CCLC), saying local Catholic elementary schools are facing “unprecedented financial challenges”.

“The bankruptcy of the Diocese of Buffalo has forced them to discontinue their financial support,” commented Michael LaFever in the advertisement.

I spoke with Lafever, president of this non-profit organization and the former Buffalo Catholic Schools superintendent.

WKBW Michael LaFever, president, Catholic Children's Learning Corporation (CCLC).

“The diocese did cut them off, quite frankly. There was one time the diocese gave over $13 million a year to their schools. That’s gone,” remarked LaFever.

Last month I broke the news that St. Andrew's Country Day School in the Town of Tonawanda will close at the end of the school year.

LaFever tells me he met with Buffalo's bishop this week and told him the diocese should not abruptly close a Catholic school.

“When I met with the bishop, I emphasized that that can't happen again, what happened at St. Andrew’s,” commented LaFever. We can't do that again. We just can't close the school and tell parents to find another school. It’s beholding on us, the educators, and people of the diocese, to do a better job about that.”

WKBW St. Andrew's student Alex said he's upset his school will close.

"Very upsetting and you know very emotional for him as well as for me,” replied St. Andrew’s school parent.

“How are you feeling about your school closing?” Buckley asked. “I don't feel good, and I don't like that it's closing,” responded Alex, student, St. Andrew’s.

"They really do feel betrayed and ignored, and that's really unfortunate. We're going to try to do better, and my organization has always said to the diocese 'we're ready to help, we're ready to be part of the solution’”, LaFever noted.

WKBW Catholic school students in WNY

LaFever's organization works separately from the diocese and is working to figure out how it can help sustain Catholic education into the future. they will soon be working on a capital campaign to raise $3 million in seed money to help area catholic schools.

But he says funding won't solve the problem alone, there must be long-term solutions at the 30 remaining elementary schools.

“We have 19 that have enrollment under 200. That's just not sustainable, in my opinion, the benchmark is 300 plus,” LaFever remarked.

