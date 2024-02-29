Diocese of Buffalo announces that St. Lawrence Parish will close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that St. Lawrence Parish located at 1520 East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo is set to close.

The diocese made the announcement in a statement on Thursday which said in part that "it has become evident that the parish is insolvent," and the closure is "based on the untenable financial and sacramental condition of the parish."

According to the diocese, town hall meetings were held at the parish on February 17 and February 18 to present the current financial situation and address the questions and concerns of parishioners.

No date has been set for the closure at this time.

St. Lawrence is a member of Family #21 in the Family of Parishes which includes Blessed Trinity, Buffalo, St. Martin De Porres, Buffalo, and Saints Columba and Brigid, Buffalo. Those parishes, as well as others within the diocese, stand ready to warmly welcome St. Lawrence families.

This announcement comes as the diocese is set to close St. Andrew's Church and St. Andrew’s Country Day School on or before June 30, All Saints Roman Catholic Church is slated for closure after its sale, and two dozen other diocese properties could be listed for sale.