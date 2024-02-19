‘I’m heartbroken’: All Saints Roman Catholic Church slated for closure after its sale

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s “Road to Renewal" is a bumpy path for some parishes.

Over the weekend, the diocese announced it would be putting All Saints Parish property in Riverside up for sale, and as soon as there is a buyer it will close.

WKBW All Saints Church in Riverside.

This followed Friday’s announcement that St. Andrew’s Church and school will close in June.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley, who broke the news about St. Andrew’s Friday, met with some All Saints members Monday and unpacked why the diocese is pulling the plug on these parishes.

WKBW David Mikulski, business manager, Family of Parishes, Catholic Community of Buffalo North.



“We are for sale and that is the intention of the diocese,” explained David Mikulski, business manager, Family of Parishes, Catholic Community of Buffalo North.

“It's like I’m selling my family home. It's hard, very hard,” declared Diane Colby, a long-time parishioner.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo now informing All Saints Parish that it is slated for closure.

WKBW Diane Colby, a long-time parishioner & parish council president.

A letter from the diocese Road to Renewal was sent to the church saying due to property “challenges” it must move forward and sell the "entire property”.

"And I’m heartbroken,” reflected Colby.

Colby is parish council president and has been a parishioner at All Saints for 71 years.

WKBW Carved altar inside All Saints Church in Buffalo.

Colby and Mikulski met with me inside the church.

“The reason why we're in a situation is we have a school building that needs $250-300,000 roof that we don't have money for and we have some damage to the building as a result of that which should be covered by insurance, but we have to get the roof repaired before he can do anything,” Mikulski noted.

Parishioners tell me they were warned about this back in July, but now the diocese is ready to put the property on the market.

WKBW Stain glass window inside All Saints Church.

“We’re still open for business. They have not closed us. The diocese had the option to close us, they did not and we've kind of lived under the same umbrella or call it since last July when they announced originally, we were going to be closed,” described Mikulski. “It's not a rich parish, but it is rich in heritage and in that way, if we can keep it operating, we'll do it.”

WKBW All Saints Church steeple in Riverside.

The diocese filed for bankruptcy four years ago as it faces 900 lawsuits under the Child Victims Act. Recently the diocese said it would offer $100 million to settle suits and has put several pieces of property up for sale.

Last Friday, 7 News broke the news that the diocese announced St. Andrew’s Country Day school and St. Andrew’s Church will close due to financial strains and low enrollment. It says the school could close in June or sooner with the church scheduled to shut down June 30th.

WKBW St. Andrew's Day School in Town of Tonawanda.

This outraged school parents.

“Stop calling it a bankruptcy. Call it what it is,” declared Rosalie Koch, St. Andrew’s school parent.

That’s when I asked Father Bryan Zielenieski, Vicar, Road to Renewal, about navigating through the bankruptcy on the backs of parishes.

This was his response.

WKBW Father Bryan Zielenieski, Vicar, Road to Renewal.

“The bankruptcy is on everybody's backs, not on anyone — we are a Catholic family. We are all in this together and that it is important for us to realize — is that we're all responsible and we all share in this. And we all have to work at going forward,” replied Father Zielenieski, Vicar, Renewal & Development, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

“No, it's not fair at all. because we weren't the ones that created the mess,” responded Colby.

I did reach out to the diocese for comment and was told by a spokesman "The diocesan contribution will be a combination of funds from the CatholicCenter, parishes, and related catholic entities".