Congressman Langworthy calls migrant situation in Erie County a ‘crisis’

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — The border battle in Erie County reaching a fever pitch as a second asylum seeker is now accused of sexual assault at a Cheektowaga hotel.

The ‘political fallout’ from these developments is running high and a Western New York congressional leader is demanding an end to what he calls a "crisis."

“It's time to stop the political nonsense and put America first again,” declared Congressman Nick Langworthy, republican, U.S. House of Representatives.

WKBW Congressman Nick Langworthy is highly critical of democrats on migrant issues.

Congressman Langworthy not holding back Monday during a news conference outside a Cheektowaga hotel along Genesee Street where some of the more than 500 asylum seekers are now staying.

"This is a self-made crisis and it's on them to fix this. No one in Erie County asked for this crisis to come here to this community,” Langworthy stated. "Clean it the hell up."

The Republican taking aim at Democratic lawmakers following the recent arrests of two asylum seekers in separate sexual assault investigations.

WKBW Outside a Cheekotwaga hotel off Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

“I hate to be the guy to say, ‘I told you so’, but there's an awful lot of people in public life that said – ‘I told you so’ that this would happen. That we would have a rise in crime,” remarked Langworthy.

Erie County authorities are holding Kindu Jeancy behind bars after charging him with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors say this happened Friday afternoon when Jeancy attacked an employee from a local refugee assistance agency.

This allegedly happened one week after another asylum seeker from Venezuela was arrested, accused of raping his partner in a different hotel.

During a news conference over the weekend, the Cheektowaga police chief called on those assisting the migrants to report crimes immediately.

Over the weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the county would stop accepting migrants.

I did reach out to the county executive for comment and his office told me Monday he was not available.

WKBW Over the weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there is a halt on migrants to the county.

Poloncarz told reporters on Saturday he demanded New York City pause any further transfers of migrants to the Buffalo area.

“He agreed and informed me they will not send any additional persons to Erie County at this time,” stated Poloncarz.

Poloncarz called the incident “reprehensible” and is calling for an end to placing asylum seekers at a Dingens Street hotel in Cheektowaga.

“We were not advised of the placement of asylum seekers in the Dingen Street hotel until just before it occurred. It is not a suitable location for the asylum seekers to be placed due to its location in an immediate neighborhood of individuals in Cheektowaga as well as very close to City of Buffalo. It should be close,” described Poloncarz.

Poloncarz also announced Governor Kathy Hochul will be sending the national guard to assist with security, but Langworthy says that's not enough.

WKBW Outside a hotel on Dingens Street in Cheektowaga.

“You know what I think Governor Hochul -- she should help the people of Erie County -- send about a dozen buses up here and bring the folks back to New York City where they came from,” Langworthy noted.

Langworthy is calling on Hochul to end this executive order issued by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017 that does not allow state agencies to inquire about a person's immigration status.

“It handcuffs our state law enforcement from being able to do their jobs. It makes our communities a magnet for illegal immigration,” Langworthy commented.

Federally Langworthy is calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Secure the Border Act introduced in May, already approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Langworthy also said that he has learned from immigration experts that only 8 to 10 percent of those who filled out paperwork are granted asylum.

I reached called on the New York Immigration Coalition about those numbers quoted by the congressman. The director of organizing and strategy issued the following statement.

“There are hundreds of people, including families, who have arrived in Erie County hoping for a chance at the American Dream that our nation promises, including the promise of a fair and impartial hearing on their application for asylum. We’re focused on connecting new arrivals with immigration attorneys and advocating for resources for non-profit organizations who are providing those services. When someone has an attorney, it can dramatically improve their chances of success, with 60 percent of non-detained asylum seekers with an attorney nationwide having their applications granted, versus just 17 percent without a lawyer. Given the unprecedented number of people seeking asylum this year, we also urge the courts to work judiciously and thoroughly to ensure each case is heard on the merits. In the meantime, just as we expect those in need of our help to treat New Yorkers with respect, we must show them the dignity and humanity we show each other.”



Meghan Maloney de Zaldivar, Director of Organizing and Strategy, New York Immigration Coalition





I also asked for comment on Langworthy’s demands of Governor Hochul, but as of late Monday afternoon had yet to receive a response.

Members of the Erie County Legislature's Republican caucus also issued a statement calling out the Poloncarz for welcoming migrants into the county: