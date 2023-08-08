Man from Venezuela accused of rape in the Town of Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez of Venezuela was arraigned Friday in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree harassment.

The district attorney's office said Guzman-Bermudez is an asylum seeker here in Western New York. He is accused of forcibly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim inside a hotel room on the 4000 block of Genesee Street in the Town of Cheektowaga on August 2. The alleged crime occurred in the presence of a three-year-old child.

Investigators say Guzman-Bermudez and the victim know each other.

He is scheduled to return on Wednesday for a felony hearing and was held without bail. In addition, a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. The charges against Guzman-Bermudez carry a maximum sentence upon conviction of 25 years in prison.