Erie County to stop accepting asylum seekers after man is accused of sexually abusing Cheektowaga hotel worker

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Saturday that Erie County will stop accepting asylum seekers at this time.

The announcement comes after an asylum seeker was arrested Friday evening for alleged sexual abuse.

Cheektowaga police say 22-year-old Kindu Jeancy was arrested after a 27-year-old employee of Platinum Community Care, one of the organizations assisting asylum seekers at a Best Western on Dingens Street, filed a complaint with the Cheektowaga Police Department.

This is the second case of alleged sexual abuse by an asylum seeker within weeks. Safety concerns were brought to light after 26-year-old Jesus Guman-Bernudez was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in front of a three-year-old child at the hotel.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Gould advised employees assisting asylum seekers to report these crimes immediately.

"Two serious, violent crimes in two weeks are two too many," Poloncarz said. "Our refugee agencies did their best to provide support and assistance, but our community's trust and good faith have been betrayed."

There will be a pause on all further transportation of asylum seekers to Erie County until security issues can be fully resolved, according to Poloncarz.

"The governor has agreed to place National Guard members at each of the hotels to act as a stabilizing presence," he said. "As stated to me this morning, it will take a day or two for the National Guard members to arrive, but they will soon be present."