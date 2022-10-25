Clarence woman murdered by husband remembered as “shining star”

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — Mary Beth Bergum, who was a registered nurse, was remember by her former co-workers at Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she worked for a few years.

She is being remembered for having a big heart.

Mary Beth Bergrum remembered as a “shining star” here at Brothers of Mercy among her coworkers. @WKBW https://t.co/noAd7zUZDm pic.twitter.com/qy0PKcGapv — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) October 25, 2022

Music, prayers and a poem delivered by staff at Brothers of Mercy in Clarence as they gathered to remember their former co-worker, Mary Beth.

“There is no hate so strong that love cannot defeats,” a former co-worker read.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old Clarence mother was shot and killed by husband, Erik Bergum at their home earlier this month.

Erik also murdered his parents Nancy and mark Bergum, before killing himself.

WKBW Brother Kenneth Thomas, Brothers of Mercy, presided over memorial service.

“May the good Lord have mercy on the soul of her husband, Erik Bergum. We never know what is going through somebody's mind — what they are experiencing, but let us lift them all up,” remarked Brother Kenneth Thomas, Brothers of Mercy.

Mary Beth worked at Brothers of Mercy from 2017 to 2021 while attending college to become a registered nurse.

Former co-workers called her a "sister" and "team member".

WKBW Memorial at Brothers of Mercy.

“She was one of those young women who was a shining star,” declared a former co-worker.

Mary Beth was remembered as a “kind" and "gentle soul” and someone who made others feel "equal, respected and loved.”

WKBW Former co-workers at Brothers of Mercy gathered to remember Mary Beth.

“You could feel a warmth about her and you could tell she was just — just such a sweet lady,” reflected Benjamin Spencer.

Spencer, a former co-worker, tells me he was shocked to hear what happened.

“Do you think she was hiding distress in her life?” Buckley asked.

WKBW Benjamin Spencer, former co-worker.



“She was always kind of quiet, but I always saw a lot of joy in her, so it's really hardy even when I had talked to her, she would really speak highly of her entire family including her husband,” recalled Spencer. “She never shared anything with me as far as any marital problems or anything. It just seemed like she was a happy person who loved her family.”

Photo provided by Brothers of Mercy Mary Beth Bergum was a registered nurse.

Bergum was a mother of four ranging in age from nine to 16 and Spencer says the focus must remain on those children.

“You know the bible says to love those — your neighbors as your friends — these are our neighbor and we really need to right now surround them in love,” replied Spencer.

