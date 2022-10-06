ECSO: Man allegedly killed his wife, mother and father before he died by suicide

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a man allegedly killed his wife, mother and father before he died by suicide on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Erik Bergum allegedly shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, and his mother, Nancy, at two different locations in Clarence. Erik then allegedly killed his father, Mark, and died by suicide at 8081 Greenbush Road in Newstead. Erie County records confirm the address is the Ten-X Shooting Club outdoor range.

According to the sheriff's office, a note was found in Erik's vehicle that allegedly provided a timeline of the murders. Much of it was not legible and there was no motive in the note.

The Clarence Central School District posted the following statement to its website and is offering counseling to students in response to the incident.