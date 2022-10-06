ECSO: Man allegedly killed his wife, mother and father before he died by suicide

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a man allegedly killed his wife, mother and father before he died by suicide on Thursday.
The sheriff's office said Erik Bergum allegedly shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, and his mother, Nancy, at two different locations in Clarence. Erik then allegedly killed his father, Mark, and died by suicide at 8081 Greenbush Road in Newstead. Erie County records confirm the address is the Ten-X Shooting Club outdoor range.
According to the sheriff's office, a note was found in Erik's vehicle that allegedly provided a timeline of the murders. Much of it was not legible and there was no motive in the note.
The Clarence Central School District posted the following statement to its website and is offering counseling to students in response to the incident.
Dear Clarence School Community,
By now you have likely learned about the fatal shootings that occurred in Clarence and Newstead earlier today. While the complete details of the incident are not yet known, we do know that the tragedy will impact students, staff, and families in our community.
Because students react to grief and traumatic events in different ways, we wanted you to know that we will have counselors, psychologists, and social workers available to provide support tomorrow. Additionally, partners from local organizations as well as neighboring districts have reached out to offer their assistance, and we will not hesitate to lean on them for help if needed.
While our faculty and staff will be prepared to support our students in the morning, we would also ask that you listen carefully to your child and help them through their reactions and feelings if they are struggling. I wanted to pass along a link from the Child Mind Institute titled “Helping Children Cope After a Traumatic Event,” and I would also encourage you to reach out if we can help in any way.
Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all. We ask that you keep those impacted in your thoughts and prayers, and that you care for yourself and others in the days ahead.
Sincerely,
Matt Frahm
Superintendent of Schools