Service for four victims of Erie County murder-suicide to take place next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A service will take place at Eastern Hills Church in Williamsville on Tuesday for the four people who died in a family tragedy last week, which left four children without their parents.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Erik Bergum shot and killed his wife, 37-year-old Mary Beth Bergum, and his mother, 64-year-old Nancy Bergum, at two different locations in Clarence. Erik then allegedly killed his father, 66-year-old Mark Bergum, and died by suicide at 8081 Greenbush Road in Newstead. Erie County records confirm the address is the Ten-X Shooting Club outdoor range.

If you are someone you know is in need of help you can find it at the following resources:

Erie County Crisis Services: 716-834-3131

National Suicide & Crisis Line: 988

On Thursday 7 News spoke with Amy and Mat Dawson, who were close friends of Mary Beth. Their kids spend time together as well.

"If you knew her you liked her, and you wanted to be around her so it was just fun," said Mat Dawson. "Never seen her upset, never seen her raise her voice. She just wanted to be with her kids, she loved people and to be outside."

Amy Dawson said Mary Beth's biggest joy was her four children who range in age from nine to 16.

Multiple funds have been organized online to raise money for the four children, who now have lost both parents, and two grandparents.

While many loved ones are with the four children, you can help and donate to the Bergum Children's Assistance Fund organized by the Eastern Hills Church. There's also a GoFundMe that has raised more than $40,000 in less than a week. Eastern Hills Church said funds have raised more than $111,000 for the children, as of Thursday morning.

"I want to be there to protect her family too, now that she's not there," said Mat Dawson. "We want her kids to know their mom was awesome" Mat Dawson said Nancy and Mark Bergum had a good reputation in their church as well.

Nancy Bergum owned Tape Group USA -- a longtime adhesive tape company in Clarence Center. Mark Bergum was a retired engineer.

Mary Beth was a hardworking nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Its President & CEO, Joseph Ruffolo sent this statement to 7 News:

“Mary Beth was part of our family, a valued employee, co-worker, and friend. Memorial Medical Center extends heartfelt sympathy to all those who knew Mary, loved Mary, and whose lives were touched by her care and compassion. Our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with her family, friends, and especially her four children.”

Mary Beth was also an athlete. She was a soccer star, and state champion softball player at Westminster High School in her home state of Maryland.

"Any sports equipment she would grab and dominate," said Mat Dawson.

Mary Beth impacted her teammates on the field in Western New York as a member of the Buffalo Fanians, playing women's Gaelic football. A friend and representative from the Buffalo Fenians said:

“Mary Beth or ‘Mo’ as many of us called her was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was a wonderful mother, nurse, and friend. She loved her children so much, she spoke about them all the time at practice. This was Mary’s first year playing Gaelic football, but she was a natural right from the start. You could tell how much she enjoyed it too, by her always smiling face. Mary was not only our teammate but also a true friend. She made an immediate and everlasting impact on not only our team but our club. We are thankful for every moment we all shared together. She will be truly missed by so many."

Visitation for all four victims will be on Monday October 17th from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home located at 8630 Transit Road. A service will be held at the Eastern Hills Church 8445 Greiner Rd, Williamsville, NY on Tuesday October 18th at 10AM.

