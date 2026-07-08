Olean police now say no evidence shows a vehicle struck e-bike rider Nick Meyer

OLEAN, NY — The Olean Police Department has released findings from its investigation into the crash that fatally injured Nick Meyer, concluding that no vehicle struck Meyer and that he crashed his e-bike.

Meyer, an Olean resident, died over the weekend, his family confirmed Sunday. His brother, Kyle Meyer, announced the news on Facebook.

"Not the update we wanted to make: It's with great sadness that our family makes the announcement of the passing of my brother Nick Meyer," Kyle Meyer said. "Please keep our family in prayer during this time. More details to follow."

Facebook - Jack Gibbons Nick Meyer, was struck by a vehicle and left in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Olean over the weekend.

According to the Olean Police Department, a Queen Street resident called in a report around 6 a.m. on June 20 of an e-bike on the side of the road that appeared to have been involved in an accident. Officers responded to the area of Queen Street and Delaware Avenue, where they located the e-bike. It was later determined that Meyer had been brought to the emergency room and was the operator of the e-bike.

The department's Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene, assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department accident investigation unit. The incident was initially treated as a possible hit-and-run.

After reviewing video from a residence near the intersection of Queen Street and Delaware Avenue, investigators determined that no vehicle had struck Meyer and that he had crashed. The e-bike was examined and showed no evidence of being struck or run over by a vehicle.

Police said a truck that traveled through the intersection approximately six minutes before family members located Meyer was examined by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit, which found no evidence that the truck struck Meyer. The truck's operator was also interviewed and determined not to have been involved in the crash. The Olean Police Department was also assisted by District Attorney Ashley Smith.

Despite the department's findings, Meyer's family has continued to call the incident a hit-and-run and is urging the public to come forward with information.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Kyle Meyer wrote:

"Nick was killed, Murdered in a hit-and-run and left lying in the street for dead. Someone knows what happened. Someone has the missing piece. Someone has remained silent long enough."

The family is asking the public to share photos and memories of Meyer using the hashtag #JusticeForNick and to tag the City of Olean, NY Police Department in posts. They are also asking anyone near the area of the crash to check Ring cameras, security cameras, dash cams, or any other video footage they may still have.

The family is offering a $15,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

"If anybody has any information, I don't care, just anything," Luke Meyer, Nick's brother, said. "We're talking about a human life here, left for dead on the side of the road. If anybody has anything, that reward would 100% be provided to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Edwards with the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5672. The Meyer family said those not comfortable speaking with law enforcement may also contact them directly. The Olean Police Department's general line is (716) 376-5678.

"Our family deserves answers," Kyle Meyer said.